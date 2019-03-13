BUZZ- G4S: RBC cuts PT, sceptical on separation of cash business

March 13 (Reuters) - ** Shares of world’s biggest security firm fall 1.8 pct

** RBC cuts PT to 250 pence from 225 pence, calls results as “messy”

** RBC’s PT cut comes a day after G4S said it received interest from potential bidders for its cash business and reported lower-than-expected revenue for 2018

** Company has not delivered (share price, cashflow or EPS momentum) over the last 5 years and we continue to believe net debt levels are too high - RBC

** “We remain unconvinced that a separation of Cash Services will unlock value,” says RBC