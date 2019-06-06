BUZZ-Go-ahead: Driving up on better London & international bus prospects

** UK transport co’s shares rise as much as 11% to 20190 pence; stock is on pace for best day in 9 months

** Now expects London & international bus unit’s performance to be stronger than last year as London, Singapore and Dublin performing strong

** “International bus operations in Singapore and Dublin are trading ahead of expectations, and we look forward to operating rail services in Germany from this weekend” - CEO David Brown

** While London & international bus’s mileage and peak vehicle requirement fell YOY, GOG expects both metrics to grow next year with new contracts

** GOG said regional bus unit grew passenger volumes and revenue on like-for-like basis from July 1, 2018 to April 27, 2019

** Says it has plans in place to improve regional unit’s yield after campaigns to attract younger passengers raised costs in current year

** Up to day’s close, stock has gained ~35.6% in value (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)