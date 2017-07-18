FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Goldman Sachs Group Inc: Bond trading revenue slumps
July 18, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a month ago

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs Group Inc: Bond trading revenue slumps

1 Min Read

** Shares of the Wall Street bank down 1.2 pct at $226.55 premarket

** Q2 bond trading revenue plummets 40 pct; worst qtr for segment since Q4 2015

** Echoes weak bond trading reported by JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi

** But Goldman's Q2 EPS, revenue beat analysts' estimates

** Rival Morgan Stanley scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday

** Up to Monday's close, Goldman's stock had fallen 4.3 pct this year, significantly underperforming the 9.4 pct rise in Dow Jones Industrial Average index

