** British baker Greggs shares up >5 pct to a record high; among top gainers on FTSE Mid 250 index

** GRG ups 2018 profit forecast after “very strong” finish to the year driven by demand for its festive bakes, mince pies, hot drinks

** LFL sales in company-managed shops grew 5.2 pct in Q4

** Greggs continues to buck trends seen elsewhere on the High Street and remains a multi-year roll-out growth story - Investec

** Investec raises PT by 11.7% to 1475 pence

** GRG issued a profit warning last May blaming March’s cold snap and waning consumer spending

** Since then, stock has risen ~13 pct