BUZZ-Hargreaves: Deutsche sees Woodford fallout priced in, raises to "hold"

** British fund supermarket is upgraded to “hold” from “sell” by Deutsche Bank

** Stock has lost over 15% since Neil Woodford suspended trading in his flagship equity fund, included in 6 of Hargreaves Lansdown’s multi-manager funds

** DB analyst believes the fallout from Woodford is reflected in current trading price of HRGV, keeps price target unchanged at 1775p

** “Though clearly a negative for Hargreaves in terms of reputation, our analysis of the risks nonetheless suggests that the fallout from Woodford is now well reflected in the recent share price decline” - DB

** 2 of 13 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 6 “hold” and 5 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1775p (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)