BUZZ-Hargreaves Services: Slumps on possible British Steel collapse

** Hargreaves Services Plc’s shares down 11.5% at 260 pence, their lowest in 27 months and on track for worst day in over 36 months

** Stock biggest pct loser on LSE

** Co says the possible collapse of British Steel could reduce next FY revenue by about 11 mln pounds ($13.93 mln), impact pretax profit by about 1.3 mln pounds

** British Steel is on the brink of collapse unless the government agrees to provide an emergency 30 million pound loan, sources had told Reuters on Tuesday

** “Until the future of British Steel is clarified, the potential impact on Hargreaves cannot be fully determined” - Hargreaves Services

** Co also points to further redundancy costs, potential asset write downs and leasing obligations

** Hargreaves supplies materials handling and other services to British Steel’s operations for about 8 years ($1 = 0.7897 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)