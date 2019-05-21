BUZZ-HomeServe: U.S. growth, higher investment boost shares

** Shares of British home repairs provider, HomeServe Plc , are up as much as 2.2% to 1,116p

** Co posts FY adjusted pretax profit of 161.7 mln stg, marginally higher than analysts’ expectation of 160.4 mln stg, as it signed on more customers in the United States

** Co says it expects to deliver “further strong growth” in fiscal 2020

** Brokerage Liberum says FY results were a “little ahead of expectations”, raises target price to 1200p from 1120p

** Analysts at Peel Hunt say “we sense increased confidence given the continuing progress in the U.S.” and “confidently retain” our March-end 2020 PBT estimate of 176 mln stg (consensus of 178 mln stg) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)