** Shares of the UK-based oil and gas company were down 17.3% at 43.38 pence

** Co says it plans to plug and abandon Warwick Deep well as oil production at the well was “not at commercial rates”

** Co says it will move the rig to drill the Lincoln Crestal well, the second of a three-well programme for the Greater Warwick Area

** Brokerage WH Ireland cuts PT on stock to 107 pence from 119 pence to reflect zero-value for Warwick in its PT (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)