** IG Group Holdings Plc’s shares up 9.6% at 520.6 pence, on track for best day since July 2017

** Online stockbroking and trading services provider unveils plan to drive growth even as it forecast a sharp fall in full-year net trading revenue, operating profit

** Co to increase investment, sees 30 million pounds ($38 million) rise in operating expenses for FY2020

** “Confident that the company will return to growth after FY19” - CEO (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)