** Asset manager Impax Asset Management’s shares are down 7% at 260 pence — on track for worst day in 7 months

** Co says market sentiment is overshadowed by uncertainty over global trade, relationship between China and U.S.; investor sentiment is fragile

** Co’s HY adj. EPS is at 4.4 pence from 4.8 pence last year

** Co’s HY revenue grew to 33.8 mln stg from 25.7 mln stg last year; pre-tax profit grew to 9.3 mln stg from 5.5 mln stg last year (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)