BUZZ-Intel: Weak forecast drags chipmaker in the red; eyes worst day in 6 months

** Chipmaker’s shares down as much as 8 pct at $45.75 - on track for their worst day in ~6 months

** Co forecast Q1 revenue and profit below Street’s view and missed Q4 2018 sales estimates on Thursday, leading at least 6 analysts to cut their PTs and 2 to downgrade the stock

** INTC misses revenue est for the first time in the past 7 quarters but beat profit for the 8th straight qtr

** Barclays analysts say INTC faces a costly battle ahead to retain share, as competitive threat from AMD heats-up, along with a near-term slowing of end markets

** 17 of 40 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 16 “hold” and 7 “sell” or lower

** Street’s median of $55 is ~18 pct above its current levels

** INTC touched a record high of $74.93 in 2000 and has since traded ~23 pct below that level

** Including session’s losses, stock down ~1 pct in 2019, giving up ~6 pct gains it boasted of before earnings. up ~10 pct YTD (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)