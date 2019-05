** Shares of British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group are up 7.2%

** Co posts a jump of 29% in full-year assets on the back of record inflows of external client cash

** The stock is among the top gainers on FTSE midcap

** Results exceed expectations and reinforce positive view of the company, Jefferies says; retains ‘buy’ rating and target of 1,509 pence (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)