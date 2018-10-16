FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 16, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-JD Sports: Finish Line acquisition "a step too far" - MS

1 Min Read

** Shares in leisure-wear retailer JD Sports Fashion -5.6 pct, 2nd biggest faller on the FTSE Mid cap index, after Morgan Stanley starts with “underweight”

** MS raises concerns with recent acquisition of Finish Line and says “...Finish Line (acquisition) – may be a step too far”

** “We are unconvinced by its strategy to inject apparel into these footwear stores” - MS

** Adds it is also concerned about co’s reliance on two brands (Nike and Adidas) that are growing ‘direct-to-consumer”

** Currently 7 brokers cover the stock, 6 of which has rating of “buy” or equivalent, and one has “hold”, according to Refinitiv estimates

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; RM: justin.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.