** Shares in leisure-wear retailer JD Sports Fashion -5.6 pct, 2nd biggest faller on the FTSE Mid cap index, after Morgan Stanley starts with “underweight”

** MS raises concerns with recent acquisition of Finish Line and says “...Finish Line (acquisition) – may be a step too far”

** “We are unconvinced by its strategy to inject apparel into these footwear stores” - MS

** Adds it is also concerned about co’s reliance on two brands (Nike and Adidas) that are growing ‘direct-to-consumer”

** Currently 7 brokers cover the stock, 6 of which has rating of “buy” or equivalent, and one has “hold”, according to Refinitiv estimates