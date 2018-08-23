BUZZ-John Laing Group: hits record high after H1 profit surges

** Shares of Britain’s John Laing Group rise nearly 10 pct to an all-time high of 322 pence

** Stock among top performers on FTSE 250 index

** H1 pretax profit surges to 174.3 mln stg from 36.6 mln stg a year earlier, helped by gain on disposal of Intercity Express Programme (IPE) Phase 1 investment

** Co maintains 2018 investment commitments and realisations forecast

** Peel Hunt ups PT by 13 pct to 400 pence with bullish view of stock, says JLG still undervalued by investors

** “Another set of results ahead of expectations underlines how good John Laing is at building value” - Peel Hunt

** All four brokerages currently covering the stock rate it “buy” or higher; median PT 356.60 pence