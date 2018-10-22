** British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc closes up 83.9 pct at 4.1 pence

** Custos Group CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen says he has an “appetite for the business” after the activist investor raised stake in Johnston to over 25 pct

** "..we are in a position to be more active and ensure some of the more insane board or adviser actions can be blocked, Ager-Hanssen said on Friday here

** The increased holding proves that Custos continues to have confidence in the underlying business, he added

** Johnston Press declined to comment

** The publisher of The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post and “i”, put itself up for sale earlier this month after it reviewed its financial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)