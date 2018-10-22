FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 22, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Johnston Press: Top investor hikes stake, says has an "appetite for the business"

1 Min Read

** British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc closes up 83.9 pct at 4.1 pence

** Custos Group CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen says he has an “appetite for the business” after the activist investor raised stake in Johnston to over 25 pct

** "..we are in a position to be more active and ensure some of the more insane board or adviser actions can be blocked, Ager-Hanssen said on Friday here

** The increased holding proves that Custos continues to have confidence in the underlying business, he added

** Johnston Press declined to comment

** The publisher of The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post and “i”, put itself up for sale earlier this month after it reviewed its financial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.