** Clothing retailer Joules Group Plc’s shares jump 9.8% to 280 pence, on track for best day since Dec 5

** Co says FY pretax profit to be at upper end of expectations

** Co’s FY revenue up 17.2%, H2 margins at H1 levels

** Strong performance, particularly in international markets, e-commerce and licensing channels - CEO (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)