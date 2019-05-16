BUZZ-Just Group Plc: Shares fall, at bottom of FTSE midcap

** Specialist pension provider’s shares down 7.9% at 59.7p; Stock at bottom of FTSE midcap

** Company says will shut loss-making U.S. operations as part of a cost-cutting programme, reports 59% fall in retirement income sales in Q1

** Barclays: “The focus however is on capital efficiency, and the interim CEO reiterated the objective of achieving capital neutrality by 2022, and highlighted a renewed focus on cost control”

** “We believe these (cost-cutting) actions indicate an increasingly focused management team with a clear and viable roadmap to capital neutrality by 2022” - Brokerage Numis

** CEO Rodney Cook stepped down last month, following the departure last year of company’s CFO

** YTD stock down 34.7% (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)