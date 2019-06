** Telecom company KCOM Group Plc’s shares up 12.5% at 109.2 pence, highest since Nov. 2017 - among top pct gainers on LSE

** Co agrees to higher acquisition offer from Macquarie unit

** Co pulls out of earlier offer by pension fund USSL’s Humber unit

** Higher offer values co at 563 mln pounds ($711.63 mln); previous offer - 504 million pounds ($1 = 0.7911 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)