BUZZ-KEFI Minerals: Drops on heightened security concerns in western Ethiopia

** Shares of gold explorer KEFI Minerals were down 18% at 1.2 pence

** Co, which operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, says it took a number of actions to tighten security at its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in western Ethiopia after “heightened security concerns”

** This week, govt. authorities have arranged for deployment of additional armed security to the project site as a “precautionary and pre-emptive measure” - KEFI

** Men in camouflage uniforms killed more than 50 people and injured 23 others in western Ethiopia, the region’s peace and security bureau head Abera Bayeta told Reuters on Wednesday (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)