BUZZ-Kier Group: Seen up on report of housing unit divestment

** Shares of construction and services firm Kier Group is seen rising 3% to 5%, according to premarket indications

** Kier looks to offload its housebuilding unit as part of a review to cut debt and simplify its structure under Chief Executive Andrew Davies, The Times reported here

** Co last week warned on profit and raised fears of a dividend cut and another fundraising after a share issue got scrapped last year

** Kier has sounded out advisers about the potential to sell the division, which is understood to be valued at between 100 mln pounds and 150 mln pounds - The Times (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)