Hot Stocks
April 12, 2019 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Klepierre has no current plans to bid for Hammerson -report

1 Min Read

** French shopping centre operator Klepierre has no current plans to bid for the British firm Hammerson, per a Bloomberg report

** The report also adds that Klepierre has not recently approached Hammerson about a takeover

** Klepierre declines to comment and Hammerson was not immediately available to comment on the report

** Hammerson shares gave up some gains from late morning to trade +1.2 pct. They were up as much as 5.2 pct on day

** Friday’s report follows renewed deal speculation

** Klepierre abandoned a 5 bln stg bid for Hammerson in April last year, accusing the property company of failing to provide “meaningful engagement” over a potential deal

** Klepierre’s decision to drop its takeover attempt left co free to pursue its own acquisition of fellow London-listed shopping centre operator Intu Properties, which also fell through

** Klepierre down 1.5 pct (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below