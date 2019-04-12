BUZZ-Klepierre has no current plans to bid for Hammerson -report

** French shopping centre operator Klepierre has no current plans to bid for the British firm Hammerson, per a Bloomberg report

** The report also adds that Klepierre has not recently approached Hammerson about a takeover

** Klepierre declines to comment and Hammerson was not immediately available to comment on the report

** Hammerson shares gave up some gains from late morning to trade +1.2 pct. They were up as much as 5.2 pct on day

** Friday’s report follows renewed deal speculation

** Klepierre abandoned a 5 bln stg bid for Hammerson in April last year, accusing the property company of failing to provide “meaningful engagement” over a potential deal

** Klepierre’s decision to drop its takeover attempt left co free to pursue its own acquisition of fellow London-listed shopping centre operator Intu Properties, which also fell through

** Klepierre down 1.5 pct (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)