BUZZ-LG Uplus shares fall after report US lobbying S.Korea to ban Huawei

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - ** Shares of LG Uplus Corp fall more than 5% on media report that said the U.S. government is lobbying South Korea not to use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd products, amid a wider push by Washington to get its allies to reject the Chinese tech firm’s goods

** Among South Korea’s three operators, SK Telecom and KT Corp do not use Huawei equipment for 5G, but smaller carrier LG Uplus uses Huawei gear

** Shares hit the lowest price in 10 months

** Several U.S. companies have moved to suspend business with Huawei, after Washington added the Chinese firm to a trade blacklist last week

** The broader KOSPI market was trading down 0.9% as of 0124GMT

