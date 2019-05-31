Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Lookers: Rises on strong Q1; analysts warn of weak Q2

** Shares in British car dealership chain Lookers Plc up about 1%

** Co says in Q1, company turnover of new cars increased by 3%, but Q1 comparable new car turnover and gross profit maintained at a similar level to last year

** Analysts at Peel Hunt say co’s performance over Q1 is “tracking ahead of our full-year forecasts”, as a “stronger March made up for a slow start to the year”

** “Current industry forecasts by The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) for the current year are now at 2.3 mln new cars.. a reduction of 2.3% compared to last year,” - co statement

** “We take the comments on a more challenging outlook and weaker SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders) market data for April and cut our PBT forecasts by 3 mln pounds a year to be prudent,” Peel Hunt says

** Brokerage Liberum: “Despite an in-line Q1, we think that April and May have been softer for new cars (SMMT: April private reg -10%) and this may put some pressure on H1” (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

