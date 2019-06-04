Hot Stocks
June 4, 2019 / 6:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BUZZ-Loungers: Peel Hunt starts coverage with 'buy'

1 Min Read

** Peel Hunt initiates coverage of British high street pub, bar, hotel operator Loungers Plc with “Buy” rating and PT of 285p

** “We believe the company has substantial opportunities to maintain its rapid pace of growth over the long term” - Peel Hunt

** Peel Hunt adds that although LGRS trades along with rival Wetherspoon’s pubs and coffee shops, it does not lose trade when competitors open stores near it

** Liberum also initiated coverage on LGRS with a “buy” rating on June 3 and set PT at 275p (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below