BUZZ-Loungers: Peel Hunt starts coverage with 'buy'

** Peel Hunt initiates coverage of British high street pub, bar, hotel operator Loungers Plc with “Buy” rating and PT of 285p

** “We believe the company has substantial opportunities to maintain its rapid pace of growth over the long term” - Peel Hunt

** Peel Hunt adds that although LGRS trades along with rival Wetherspoon’s pubs and coffee shops, it does not lose trade when competitors open stores near it

** Liberum also initiated coverage on LGRS with a “buy” rating on June 3 and set PT at 275p (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)