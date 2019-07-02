BUZZ-Majestic Wine: SoftBank's Fortress close to buying retail unit - report

** Shares of Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer turn positive in heavy trade, last up 3.1%

** Japan's SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group is close to buying Majestic's UK retail portfolio, Sky News reports bit.ly/30eorgT

** Majestic, which has been struggling with competition from discounters and online rivals, said last month it was in advanced talks with multiple bidders over the sale of its 200 outlets as it focuses on its own online Naked Wines brand

** Shares have risen 3.6% in the year so far