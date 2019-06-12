Hot Stocks
June 12, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Majestic Wine: Spikes on report Elliot looking to buy retail arm

1 Min Read

** Shares of Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer up 8.7% at 316 pence

** Elliott Advisors joined rival suitors in launching a bid for Majestic Wine's 200 stores in the UK, Sky News reports here

** Elliott’s bid is against rival suitors including OpCapita and Fortress, an investment group owned by Japan’s SoftBank , says the report

** Majestic Wine said last month multiple suitors had shown interest in its retail business, weeks after it said it was looking to sell the unit to focus online

** Stock hits highest since last November (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

