BUZZ-Majestic Wine: Spikes on report Elliot looking to buy retail arm

** Shares of Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer up 8.7% at 316 pence

** Elliott Advisors joined rival suitors in launching a bid for Majestic Wine's 200 stores in the UK, Sky News reports here

** Elliott’s bid is against rival suitors including OpCapita and Fortress, an investment group owned by Japan’s SoftBank , says the report

** Majestic Wine said last month multiple suitors had shown interest in its retail business, weeks after it said it was looking to sell the unit to focus online

** Stock hits highest since last November (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)