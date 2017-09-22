FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Market decides need for OPEC cut extensions - Algeria energy minister
#Energy
September 22, 2017 / 3:22 PM / in a month

BUZZ-Market decides need for OPEC cut extensions - Algeria energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Conditions in the oil market will dictate whether the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement, which expires in March 2108, will need extending, Algerian Energy Ministry Mustapha Guitouni told Reuters in an interview in Vienna on Friday

* He said OPEC member Algeria was committed to its share of the cuts and to bringing “balance in the oil market”

* Asked if OPEC will look at extending the deal in its next regular meeting in Vienna in November, he said: “I can’t tell you that. We don’t know ... what the oil market will be like then”

* OPEC and non-OPEC countries led by Russia agreed last year to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day to help balance the oil market (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
