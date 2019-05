** Pub operator Marston’s Plc shares up 4%

** Co posts 2% rise in H1 underlying pretax profit; underlying revenue rises 5% for 26 weeks ended March 30

** Co identifies 120 mln stg of disposals over FY2020-2023

** Liberum says it assumed 60 mln stg of disposals

** Brokerage expects modest upgrades to PBT/EPS in the region of 1% for FY19E and 3% for FY20 and FY21 estimates (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)