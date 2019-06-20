BUZZ-Matomy Media: Record low on result warning, deal trouble

** Tel Aviv-based media company Matomy Media Group’s shares down 36.8% at 3.10 pence - plummets to a life low

** Co’s Tel Aviv listed shares down 41.9%

** Co says “handful” of customers have been deactivated, could have impact on results

** Rainmaker Investments and partner was supposed to buy co’s shares in Team Internet AG

** Co now says purchaser requires more time to assess MTMY’s business, financial position, evaluate feasibility and pricing of a revised purchase offer

** Purchaser’s offer to be lower compared to the original sale offer of $36 mln (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)