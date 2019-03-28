Hot Stocks
March 28, 2019 / 8:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Metro Bank: Shares slide after Barclays rates underweight

1 Min Read

** Metro Bank shares down 2 pct - among top loser on UK midcap index

** Trader says stock rated “Underweight” at Barclays, with PT of 6.50 pounds

** The company said last month it would raise 350 million pounds from shareholders after it disclosed an accounting error in Jan

** 2 of 13 brokerages rate stock “buy” or higher, 5 “hold” and 6 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 10.35 pounds

** Metro shares have more than halved in value so far this year, compared with a 8.4 pct rise in FTSE 250 index

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
