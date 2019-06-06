Hot Stocks
June 6, 2019

BUZZ-Motif Bio: Plunges as lead drug trips on FDA hurdle

** Biopharma Motif Bio Plc’s shares down 45% at 4.5 pence - stock at record low - worst pct loser on LSE

** U.S. drug regulator FDA indicates that additional trial required for co’s lead product iclaprim’s marketing approval

** FDA concerned about potential liver toxicity of the drug

** Iclaprim’s drug application was for treating acute bacterial skin, skin structure infections

** Co can operate only for 3 more months with available cash of $2.3 mln; debt at $7.1 mln

** Co looking to raise capital; evaluating options for further funding strategy (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

