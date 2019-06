** Shares of tech firm fall 30.5% to 1 pence

** Co says its gross margin targets will take longer to achieve and it will not not be able to breakeven core earnings within 2019

** Co says it will commence a major restructuring that will refocus the business on the performance-led MporiumX division due to underperformance in its agency division

** Co says Tom Smith will be appointed Managing Director, Mporium Group plc

** Shares down 80% YTD (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)