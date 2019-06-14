BUZZ-Mycelx Technologies: Shares slump on project delays

** Shares of clean water tech firm Mycelx Technologies Corp fall 24% to 142.5 pence

** Co says facing delays in previously anticipated project bids

** Co says significant number of project bids have either moved to 2020 or start date has been delayed to later this year

** Historically, MYCELX has been more active on project bids in the second half of the year, particularly in the Middle East, and therefore expects activity to improve in H2 2019, co says

** Stock up 4% YTD (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)