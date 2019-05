** Online retailer MySale Group’s shares up 7.1% at 7.5 pence

** Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct dissolved stake in MySale on Monday

** SPD had bought a 4.8% stake in MYSL after MySale listed on the London stock market in 2014

** SPD bought the stake to develop partnerships and JV opportunities in Australia and Asia

** SPD has been actively trying buy smaller players in the sector

** SPD was MYSL’s fourth largest shareholder (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)