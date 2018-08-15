BUZZ-Naspers hit by Tencent results, on track for biggest daily loss in 2-months

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - ** South Africa’s Naspers down 6.78 pct, on track for biggest daily loss since June 26, as internet giant Tencent Holdings posts first surprise profit decline in nearly 13 years

** Adding to worries is Chinese regulators’ block on one of Tencent’s, in which Napsers owns a 31 pct stake, blockbuster games and an emerging market risk-off trade

** Market heavyweight Naspers fell more than 10 pct in early trade, dragging down the Johannesburg broader All-share index along with it, which is down more than 2 pct

** “The results fell short of market expectation,” FFO Securities portfolio manager Wilmar Buys, said referring to Tencent.

** “It’s an emerging markets risk-off approach globally. Investors are investing in safe haven assets, so they are buying the dollar rather.” ($1 = 6.9145 Chinese yuan renminbi)