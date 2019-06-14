Hot Stocks
June 14, 2019 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-National Grid: Bernstein upgrades on improved outlook, lower risks

1 Min Read

** Shares of the utility firm up ~1.1% at 827.7p after Bernstein upgrades to ‘outperform’ from ‘market perform’

** Brokerage also raises PT to 950p, implying ~87% upside

** Says upgrades NG on better outlook for US division and lower UK risks

** US unit looks more attractive as higher capex helping growth and returns - Bernstein

** UK business has lower risks due to better regulatory outlook; brokerage no longer sees material downside from nationalisation

** Believes NG’s balance sheet and dividends will continue to be robust

** 12 out of 17 brokerages rate the stock ‘buy’ or higher, 5 ‘hold’; median PT 935p (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

