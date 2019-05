** Shares of medical tech firm NetScientific Plc up 38.2% at 11.7 pence

** Co says partner company ProAxsis gets “encouraging and positive” data from its BRIDGE study, which shows ability to monitor bacterial infections in real time in patients suffering from lung diseases

** Stock hits highest since March 20

** YTD, stock up 77% (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)