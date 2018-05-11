FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Norway Royal Salmon shares hit by suspected outbreak of disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon suspects outbreak of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) at the Lubben site in region north

** Shares drop 3.5 pct to 179.6 Norwegian crowns vs Oslo Bourse benchmark index rising 0.5 pct

** Lubben site has 0.67 million fish with an average weight of 1.4 kilograms

** Broker Sparebank 1 Markets says net impact in worst case scenario is over 10 pct on 2018 EBIT, but Norway Royal Salmon could be allowed to let the fish grow to a sellable size (above 2kg) and be able to recover some of the loss, the broker added

** Sparebank 1 Markets says will probably have to cut its 2018 volume estimates by more than 5 pct after this announcement, but awaits more information from the company

** Sparebank 1 Markets: A share price drop in the 4-6 pct range is not unfair, but it has to be said that the Norway Royal Salmon share fell 5.4 pct in the previous trading session (Olepetter.skonnord@thomsonreuters.com)

