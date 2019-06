** Shares of Kazakhstan-focussed Nostrum Oil & Gas’ rise 5.7% at 59.5 pence as it starts a strategic review of the business

** Strategic review could include a potential sale of the oil firm

** NOGN says it had not yet received any bids for the co

** NOGN to buy 50% of Positive Invest, the owner of the Stepnoy Leopard licences, securing additional undeveloped, material gas condensate resource

** NOGN has fallen 45.34% YTD (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)