June 26, 2019 / 8:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Pallet-maker RM2 slumps after saying it has no funding offer yet

** Pallet maker RM2 International SA’s shares down over 76.4% at 6.5p

** Co has been in talks with potential lenders for near-term funding but says it has not received any binding offer yet

** Co will continue talks with the lenders but pending confirmation, is unable to finalise audit of results for year ended Dec. 31, 2018

** Flags “strong likelihood” it will be unable to publish 2018 results by June 30

** Shares will likely be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM from July 1 till results are published (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

