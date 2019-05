** Shares of oil and gas company service provider Petrofac Ltd rise 2.3% at 418.5 pence

** Co’s engineering and production services business gets two contract extensions for long-standing clients in North Sea

** Contracts combined value at $32 mln

** Co secured a 12-month renewal from Total E&P UK, awarded a 12-month extension from a major international oil company (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)