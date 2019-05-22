BUZZ-Pets At Home: Up on improved outlook, consensus beat

** Pet care business Pets At Home’s shares up 8.2% at 160.2 pence - on track for best day since Jan

** Co says FY20 profit to be higher than expected after the outperformance in FY19.

** Expects Vet Group business to generate underlying profit, free cash flow growth from FY21

** Posts FY revenue of 961 mln stg, beating consensus estimate of 951 mln stg

** Co posts FY underlying pretax profit of 84.5 mln pounds, surpassing consensus estimate of 83 mln pounds

"We are confident about the year ahead, entering FY20 with good momentum and on a higher revenue and profit base than previously anticipated" - co