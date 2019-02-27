BUZZ-Playtech shares up on new deal with GVC Holdings

** Online gaming software maker’s shares rise 5.4 pct on long-term deal signed with GVC Holdings Plc to integrate certain products, services

** PTEC outperforms FTSE midcap index which trades lower

** Signs agreement with sports betting and gaming company GVC to provide its services and products to all GVC brands, in existing and new markets

** Companies also agree to integrate Playtech’s products and services onto GVC platform

** Playtech says expectations for 2019 adj EBITDA remain unchanged

** GVC shares marginally lower