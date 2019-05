** Premier Food shares up ~1 pct at 36.3 pence

** Media reported over weekend co looking to sell Mr Kipling cakes brand, paving way for a possible breakup

** Mr Kipling cakes was the best performing brand last FY with annual growth of 12%

** Brand dates back to 1967, long known for its “exceedingly good cakes” slogan

** Co launched strategic review in Jan after CEO stepped down under shareholder pressure

** Stock down ~23% in 2018, up 10% YTD (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)