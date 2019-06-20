BUZZ-Premier Technical: Surges on takeover bid by Macquarie unit

** Shares of safety services firm Premier Technical Services Group plc surge two-fold to 204 pence

** Stock hits highest since Jan 2018, marks biggest intraday percentage gain since its debut in Feb 2015

** Premier Technical says Macquarie Group unit to buy co for 265.3 mln pounds ($337.09 mln) in cash

** Co says it is offered 210.1 pence for each Premier share, 141.5% premium to its closing price of 87 pence

** Stock up 50.3% YTD ($1 = 0.7870 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)