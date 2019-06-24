Hot Stocks
June 24, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Provident Financial: Slips as Jefferies cuts PT

1 Min Read

** Shares of Provident Financial down 0.37% after Jefferies cuts price target

** “PFG has survived the NSF offer but while the passage of the offer, the FY19 results and the Q1 update might make one expect the chance for a re-set, we find little has changed” - Jefferies

** Brokerage says Vanquis is growing client numbers, but at lower average loan size; CCD remains on a slow recovery path; Moneybarn is doing fine but at a higher interest cost

** Brokerage cuts price target to 430 pence from 566 pence; maintains “hold” rating; sees 2019 NAV/share of 241p

** Stock down 27.8% YTD

Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below