** Shares of stevia sweetener producer Purecircle Ltd up 7.8% at 280.5 pence, on track for biggest pct gain since Nov 2018

** Co raises gross proceeds of 26.6 mln pounds through share placing at 7.7 pct premium to Tuesday’s close

** Co placed 9.5 mln shares, shares represent about 5.4% of existing shares in co

** Co to use money to expand into new projects, increase penetration with existing and new customers (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)