BUZZ-Quiz Plc: Plummets as profit slumps amid British retail gloom

** Shares of British fast-fashion retailer Quiz Plc drop ~15% to 23.6p in early deals after underlying profit for the year slumps 94%

** Co reports FY underlying pretax profit of 0.6 mln pounds ($760,740) vs 9.6 mln pounds a year ago

** The retailer says trading conditions remained challenging in the year to date

** FY revenue higher but gross margin at 60.7% vs 63.0% last year

** Targets 2.3 mln pounds of cost savings in the medium term

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen ~17% this year vs smaller peer Moss Bros 22% fall and larger peer French Connection ~4.5% slip for the same period ($1 = 0.7887 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)