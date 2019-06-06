Hot Stocks
June 6, 2019 / 8:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Rainbow Rare: Surges on Pentagon supply talks

1 Min Read

** Mining company Rainbow Rare Earth’s shares up 27% pct at 6.8 pence - top pct gainer on LSE

** U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) held talks with the Burundi-based co for future supplies

** DLA offered to introduce co to several U.S. rare earth projects under development with potential financiers

** U.S. looking at alternatives to Chinese suppliers for strategic minerals

** China has a third of the world’s rare earth reserves and accounts for 80% of U.S. imports of minerals

** China threatens to curb exports to U.S. of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in a plethora of military equipment and high-tech consumer electronics (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

