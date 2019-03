** Shares of RDI Reit up 20.1 pct at 155p, best single-day pct gain since Sept. 2009

** Australia-based global real estate investment manager Cromwell Property Group confirmed on Wednesday it has approached London-listed RDI Reit about a possible takeover offer

** Cromwell said discussions were ongoing

** RDI shares have fallen 19.3 pct in the last 12 months, rises 8 pct so far this year (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)